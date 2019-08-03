Dua Lipa Confirms 'Future Nostalgia' Release Date

Dua Lipa will release her new album 'Future Nostalgia' on April 3rd.

The UK singer attended the Grammy awards recently, stoking further speculation around her next move.

Second album 'Future Nostalgia' is incoming, with Dua sharing the Hugo Comte shot artwork.

It's out on April 3rd, with new single 'Physical' landing tomorrow (January 31st).

FUTURE NOSTALGIA - THE ALBUM - COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD - SHOT BY HUGO COMTE - pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

