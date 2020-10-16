Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste Dominate BRIT Award Nominations

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste dominate the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards.

The ceremony returns to London's O2 Arena in May, with Jack Whitehall returning as host.

Dua Lipa will perform, and she's also gained three nominations : Female Solo Artist, Mastercard Album, and British Single.

Current Clash cover stars Arlo Parks and Celeste are up for three gongs, while Jessie Ware is up for two.

This year's nominations illustrate the incredible strength of UK rap, with multiple nominations heading towards AJ Tracey, J Hus, and Headie One.

Joel Corry has also been nominated for three awards, while dance also receives strong representation.

Elsewhere, international stars such as Ariana Grande, BTS, Cardi B, Foo Fighters, and Harry Styles have all received nominations.

Curiously, despite their enormous success, Little Mix only have one nomination - Best British Group, an area female artists have never won.

BRIT Awards 2021 take place on May 11th.

