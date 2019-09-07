Dry Cleaning's Wiry, Surreal 'Magic Of Meghan' Is The Perfect Introduction

Dry Cleaning have shared their wiry, surreal, and gently anthemic new song 'Magic Of Meghan'.

The London band have caused immense word of mouth hype with their initial shows, including a packed out performance at The Great Escape earlier this year.

Working with the It's OK imprint, new EP 'Sweet Princess' is the point where the rest of the world gets to catch up.

New single 'Magic Of Meghan' is a celebratory song about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with its clipped word play picking apart the misogyny and barely disguised racism of the British establishment.

The taut guitar line echoes everyone from The Clean to The Feelies to Gang Of Four, while the experimental yet still resolutely pop songwriting is worthy of Pylon, say, or even The Raincoats' more direct moments.

In the words of Florence:

Dry Cleaning think Meghan is really great.

The song acknowledges that following the lives of those in the public eye can provide people with an escape; an outlet for difficult emotions, and subsequently help them to cope with hard times in their lives.

The song is, in part, intended to serve as a thank you to Meghan for this service (“You got engaged on the day that I moved out. It’s ok. She’s a smasher, perfectly suited to the role.”).

The song also aims to highlight how the news media dissect her decisions (“Never has one outfit been designed, to send so many messages”) and the creative ways they conceal the misogyny and racism that is sometimes behind what they write about her (“You’re just what England needs, you’re going to change us.”)

Tune in now.

'Sweet Princess' will be released on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Hanna Katrina

