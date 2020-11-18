Dry Cleaning's 'Scratchcard Lanyard' Has A Hazy, Surreal Air

Dry Cleaning have shared their new single 'Scratchcard Lanyard'.

The South London band signed to 4AD earlier this year, and began working on fresh material.

New single 'Scratchcard Lanyard' is out now, with Florence Shaw's half-spoken vocals twisting and turning around on themselves.

Out now, the piercing post-punk leanings in the arrangement epitomise the band's playful eccentricities.

The full video is online now, and it places Florence Shaw in a strange, Lynchian nightclub.

The directorial debut of artist duo James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks, aka Rottingdean Bazaar, it's a strange and engrossing watch.

Dry Cleaning comment...

“In the search for your true calling in life, it’s easy to try so many things that you end up confused. It can lead to an enormous build-up of frustration. You may fantasise about exacting revenge upon your real or imagined enemies. Ephemeral things and small-scale escapist experiences can provide some relief!”

Tune in now.

