Dry Cleaning's 'Goodnight' Is A Caustic Cut 'N' Paste

Rising post-punk force Dry Cleaning have shared new song 'Goodnight' - tune in now.

The band formed after a party in 2017, with vocalist Florence Shaw joining shortly after that first conversation.

New release 'Goodnight' is taken from their incoming debut EP, and it's the first song that the four-piece wrote together.

Taut post-punk that recalls The Feelies or cult Athens, Georgia outfit Pylon, it's the lyrics of 'Goodnight' that truly help Dry Cleaning find an arresting voice of their own.

A combination of inner and outer worlds, it's a cut 'n' paste mosaic that drifts from overheard conversation to snippets of nearby newspapers and gossip magazines.

Moving from the mundane to the explicit - "She said: have you ever spat cum on to the carpet of a Travelodge?" - it seems to open up conversation at every turn.

“The lyrics are a mixture of inner monologue, YouTube comments describing memories of songs, and phrases collected from adverts on TV,” says singer Florence Shaw. “The YouTube comments represent strangers sharing poignant memories.”

“The phrases from ads suggest our bodies are naturally disgusting, that we ought to work harder, and that our relationships might fail. 'Goodnight' is partly about feeling fed up with these ideas, and partly about feeling uplifted by openness on the internet.”

Tune in now.

Dry Cleaning will release their debut EP 'Sweet Princess' on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Hanna Katrina

