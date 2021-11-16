Dry Cleaning Win Rough Trade Album Of The Year 2021

Dry Cleaning's 'New Long Leg' has been named Rough Trade's album of the year.

The poll traditionally kickstarts list season, a period when social media is dominated by discourse surrounding the ranking of other's art.

Sweeping into view before the first Christmas tree has a chance to go up, Rough Trade have just unveiled their Top 100 albums of 2021.

Dry Cleaning's sweep the poll with their debut album 'New Long Leg', with Arlo Parks taking second place.

The mighty Little Simz takes third place with her album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert', with Black Country, New Road and IDLES taking up fourth and fifth positions.

As ever, it's an enormously varied list with lots left to discover in a frantic year for music - check out the Top 100 poll HERE.