Dry Cleaning Announce New Album 'Stumpwork'

Dry Cleaning will release new album 'Stumpwork' on October 21st.

The band's excellent debut album was rightly lauded, while an intense period of touring has seen Dry Cleaning hit both sides of the Atlantic.

Somehow they've found the time to craft a follow-up, with new album 'Stumpwork' landing later this year.

Out on October 21st, the artwork was conceived and created by multi-disciplinary artists Rottingdean Bazaar and photographer Annie Collinge.

If a bar of soap with pubic hair on it hasn't grabbed your attention, then new single 'Don't Press Me' might just push you over the line.

A song about going and guilt-free experiences, it builds on the sloping, inquisitive post-punk of the band's debut.

Vocalist Florence Shaw says: "The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain: 'You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out...'"

Peter Millard directs the animated video - tap in below.

