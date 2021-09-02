Dry Cleaning Announce Debut Album 'New Long Leg'

Dry Cleaning will release new album 'New Long Leg' on April 2nd.

The band's intense live shows and unique, half-spoken vocal technique caught attention back in 2019, following by two exemplary EPs.

Signing to 4AD, Dry Cleaning relocated to rural Wales to focus on their debut album, working alongside John Parish.

Said LP is now complete, with 'New Long Leg' set to be released on April 2nd; of the title, the band's Florence Shaw comments: “the title is ambiguous; a new long leg could be an expensive present or a growth or a table repair.”

New single 'Strong Feelings' is out now, a potent return that matches a spiky immediacy to multi-layered word play.

Florence Shaw explains that “it’s about secretly being in love with someone who doesn’t know it, and Brexit’s disruptive role in romantic relationships.”

Guitarist Dowse directs the video, which uses Google searches to piece together an informational video on road building basics from New Zealand, while incorporating work from Massachusetts-based glitch artist, Sabato Visconti.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

