Drummer Paul Thomson Leaves Franz Ferdinand

Drummer Paul Thomson is set to leave Franz Ferdinand.

The drummer has performed with the Scottish group since their inception, playing on each of their studio albums.

With Franz Ferdinand's Mercury winning debut album turning 20 next year, it's a surprise for fans to learn of the drummer's departure.

In a statement, the band said "it was a bit of a shocker for us when we found out, so it probably will be for some of you too..."

Franz Ferdinand commented: "Paul has been our friend for over twenty five years & we’re looking forward to at least another twenty five. He’s a funny, smart, sensitive guy."

"You don’t spend 20 years touring the world with someone without them becoming like family and that isn’t going to change anytime soon. We're glad we shared those adventures and experiences together and look forward to hearing what he gets up to next."

A replacement has already been lined up - Glasgow drummer Audrey Tait, who has toured around Europe and beyond with Hector Bizerk, The Girl Who Cried Wolf, and more.

Here's the statement in full.