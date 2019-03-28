Drugdealer Link With Weyes Blood On 'Honey'

Drugdealer link with Weyes Blood on new single 'Honey' - tune in now.

Drugdealer essentially revolves around Los Angeles-based songwriter Michael Collins, joined by a steady stream of collaborators.

Incoming album 'Raw Honey' lands on April 19th, with the band sharing the final preview online a few moments ago.

'Honey' pits their raw songwriting against the vocals of frequent collaborator Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood), a vivid contrast that makes for an evocative mixture.

A song about alienation, 'Honey' purrs: “Money is the root of the game, the problem with fame is that everybody is going to lose their edge...”

Tune in now.

Drugdealer will release 'Raw Honey' on April 19th.

Photo Credit: Richard Quintero

