Drug Store Romeos Share 'Now You're Moving' Video

Drug Store Romeos aren't old enough to know any better.

The prodigal trio make music purely to obey their own instincts, a kind of refreshing, natural, highly original take on guitar pop songwriting.

Dreamy visions of melody arrive dappled in effects, with Drug Store Romeos swathing their songwriting in gothic tones.

New single 'Now You're Moving' opens in lush, spacious scenes, before adding a slight breakbeat feel to the rhythms.

The Fleet band dwell in this contradiction between the physical and the imaginative, and it propels their new single forwards.

Signed to Fiction, Drug Store Romeos have shot an intoxicating clip for 'Now You're Moving', further sign of their blossoming ambition.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Melanie Hyams

