Dro Carey Drops 'Act Like You're Home'

Deeply individual Australian producer Dro Carey has sought out influences from across the globe.

Drawn to UK club culture, he's allowed the sounds of grime and UKG to filter through his production voice.

New single 'Act Like You're Home' continues his global sweep, this low-end club thumper with a distinctly direct appeal.

Florida-based Moun was brought on board as guest vocalist, but made such a huge impact he was afforded space as co-producer.

Julietta also appears on the spicy new single, which actually ties Dro Carey's production nous to his interests in disco and soul.

"I started to get this 'I Feel Love' (by Donna Summer) and 'Supernature' (by Cerrone) feeling for a potential direction in the instrumental."

"Soothsayer suggested Beni Moun and I thought his stuff was amazing, so we got working together. It evolved in various ways, becoming this thing that's part house, part disco, and a little anthemic. I approached Julietta about a verse and ended up doubling the chorus, since the combination of their voices is so cool."

"This track represents the internet-connected creative process for collaboration - the excitement, serendipity and freedom that it presents."

We've got first play - check it out now.

