Dreamer Boy Shares Delicious Single 'JUMPSHOT!'

Alt-pop voice Dreamer Boy returns with new single 'JUMPSHOT!'.

Out now, there's a drifting nostalgia to the track, something enhanced by the 90s leaning sonics.

Re-contextualising those pre-Millennial tropes for something personal, Dreamer Boy looks back on some of his formative friendships.

A tale of bonding and basketball, 'JUMPSHOT!' has a neat, summer-fresh feel, arriving draped in innocence.

“We would play a game and after catching our breaths, say, ‘Run it back,’” he says. “We existed outside space and time for those games. This song is about what true friendship can feel like in the wake of turbulent change.”

The speedy DIY video was directed by Adam Alonzo working alongside Dreamer Boy himself.

A nimble return, 'JUMPSHOT!' comes as Dreamer Boy prepares to hit the road for some North American tour dates.

Dive in below.

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo

- - -