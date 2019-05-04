Drax Project Share The All-Star Video For 'Woke Up Late'

Drax Project are unstoppable.

The project's new single 'Woke Up Late' is an absolute smash, a global viral sensation that is bowling over charts around the world.

A full collaboration with Oscar nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, 'Woke Up Late' now comes equipped with a stellar video.

Starring YouTube star Liza Koshy, it's a feel-good story that follows lead singer Shaan Singh as he wakes up in unfamiliar surroundings.

The tale of morning after awkwardness, it was directed by Jonathon-Singer Vine and features a colourful dance routine through the streets of Los Angeles.

"This was our first time shooting a video in LA and we couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to work with," the group explain. "Liza Koshy is an absolute pleasure to be around and we were so grateful that she wanted to be a part of our video!"

"Working with Colin was amazing too. He’s directed some of our favorite videos for some of our favorite artists, so to have the opportunity to work with him was incredible. Fingers crossed we’re able to work with him and his team again in the future!"

Liza adds: "I relate to it strongly (I may have been late to set that day) - but I legit jammed out to the song via Spotify Pop Rising playlist before knowing I would be involved! I LOVE the song, I blast it in the car because it just makes me feel good!"

Tune in now.

