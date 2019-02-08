DRAM's 'The Lay Down' Is An All-Star Affair

DRAM is back.

The American artist's spectacular debut album sparked international acclaim, but he was never content to stop there.

Going back to the drawing board, DRAM made sure his next step would be the right one, delving into his R&B and soul roots.

New single 'The Lay Down' is online now, and it's a spectacular, all-star affair, with DRAM working alongside some stellar names.

H.E.R. make an appearance, as does Andrew Watt; in fact, DRAM is also joined by Pino Palladino and Ivan Neville, while Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith is on drums.

It's a bold return, with the slight gospel feel in the vocal set against the crisp production, and that urgent, pleading delivery from DRAM.

The man himself comments...

Over the last two years, I’ve been working on my sophomore album while simultaneously going through the ups and downs of life in general. As a result of this, many of these experiences have been heavily reflected in my work moving forward.

As I mature, so does my sound. I’ve always considered myself more of a singer-songwriter so this time around, I’m really owning my R&B and soul roots. So, as you can tell, I’m excited about introducing you to the new Big Baby DRAM chapter.

Tune in now.

