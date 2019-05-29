Drake's 'Chicago Freestyle' Features An Eminem Reference

Drake has shared two brand new singles.

Ending 2019 with his UK drill homage 'War', the rapper storms into 2020 with a brace of new singles.

Out now, 'When To Say When' is a crisp return, offering Drake at his most club-focussed.

'Chicago Freestyle' meanwhile is the sound of someone paying tribute to the art, with Drake flipping Eminem's verse from 'Superman'.

Drake really did the verse from Eminem’s Superman in Chicago Freestyle. pic.twitter.com/iElSCaNQN6 — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) March 1, 2020

Check out the video for 'When To Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle' below.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

