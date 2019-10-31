Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Album To Land In January

Drake will release his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' in January 2021.

The album is Drake's first since his 2018 effort 'Scorpion', and has been the subject of feverish speculation.

Toasting his 34th birthday, Drake shared a short teaser for the LP alongside confirmation of its January release.

The teaser is online now, and follows a series of guest spots from the Canadian star - he's jumped on tracks from Popcaan and Headie One, as well as contributing some controversial bars to 'Savage Mode II' .

Check out the teaser below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.