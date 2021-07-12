Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

Drake has withdrawn from the 2022 Grammy awards.

The Canadian icon had received two nominations - for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance - and was tipped for a key award at the ceremony.

However Drake has now withdrawn from the ceremony, with Variety reporting that the decision was made unanimously by both artist and management.

The title reports that Drake won't be replaced on the nomination list, and it follows significant discord between artist and ceremony.

Drake skipped out on the 2017 ceremony, while he publicly expressed his frustration last year when the Weeknd was overlooked.

In an Instagram Story at the time Drake wrote: “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after.”

He continued: “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said [the Weeknd] was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”

