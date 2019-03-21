Drake Was Booed Offstage At Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake's surprise turn at Los Angeles festival Camp Flog Gnaw turned into a bit of a disaster over the weekend.

The event is chaired by Tyler, the Creator, and a 'surprise guest' was booked to headline.

Many fans assumed it would be Frank Ocean, a fellow Odd Future graduate who is pretty active right now.

So when Drake came out onstage hopes were dashed, and the mood turned ugly pretty quickly.

Here's some fan footage:

They really booed Drake off stage because they wanted Frank Ocean instead pic.twitter.com/HfgBnr80Jo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 11, 2019

Drake was the surprise guest headliner at Camp Flog Gnaw and got booed because he's not Frank Ocean: https://t.co/9JxoSBNPbTpic.twitter.com/mFn4ouscRi — Complex (@Complex) November 11, 2019

That said, Tyler was happy to watch Drake up close:

LOOK HOW HAPPY TYLER WAS LISTENING TO DRAKE, why people have to go ruin that??pic.twitter.com/4vBLKitESV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 11, 2019

Amid the barrage of "We want Frank!" chants Drake asked the crowd if he should continue - when they jeered, he simply walked offstage...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.