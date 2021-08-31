Drake To Release 'Certified Lover Boy' On September 3rd

Drake has confirmed he will release his much-delayed album 'Certified Lover Boy' on September 3rd.

The new album is the rapper's first since his 2018 long player 'Scorpion', and was slated to land in 2020.

Pushed back, Drake has now confirmed the final release date, as well as teasing the artwork.

Out on September 3rd, the artwork is series of pregnancy emojis - a reference to the title, and his own status as a father.

Re-affirmed by OVO Sound - so it must actually be happening, this time - you can find Drake's announce below.