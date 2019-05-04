Drake To Co-Host 1Xtra's Rap Show With Tiffany Calver

Drake is set to co-host 1Xtra's Rap Show with Tiffany Calver this weekend.

The Canadian rapper closes his London O2 Arena run this week, an incredible series of shows featuring a raft of guests.

Last weekend he brought J Hus out onstage, the 'Common Sense' artist's first move since completing his prison sentence.

Tiffany Calver has been a key part of Drake's set, and the two will link on Saturday (April 13th) to co-host the 1Xtra Rap Show.

Running between 9pm - 11pm the two will chat, play some tunes, and generally have a ball.

Best tune in, then...

