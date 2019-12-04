Drake Just Dissed Wiley, And Eskiboy Isn't Having It

Could this be the year's best feud?
Robin Murray
News
14 · 04 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 14 · 04 · 2019
0

Well it had to happen eventually: Drake has dissed Wiley.

The Canadian rapper is a fan of all things UK, so it was a matter of time before he was drawn into Eskiboy's orbit.

Guesting on The Rap Show alongside Tiffany Calver, Drake took issue with Wiley labelling him a "culture vulture".

Deciding the reference was "goofy" he jovially mocked the UK rapper, with the message broadcast on 1Xtra.

Wiley isn't having it, though, not by a long stretch. Almost immediately the grime don fired back on his Insta stories, lampooning Drake:

And demanding Tiffany Calver book him for the Rap Show:

He can see the funny side, though.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Drake
Wiley
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next