Drake Just Dissed Wiley, And Eskiboy Isn't Having It

Well it had to happen eventually: Drake has dissed Wiley.

The Canadian rapper is a fan of all things UK, so it was a matter of time before he was drawn into Eskiboy's orbit.

Guesting on The Rap Show alongside Tiffany Calver, Drake took issue with Wiley labelling him a "culture vulture".

Deciding the reference was "goofy" he jovially mocked the UK rapper, with the message broadcast on 1Xtra.

Drake calls Wiley ‘Goofy’ on Tiffany Calver’s BBC Radio 1 show. See full video in thread. pic.twitter.com/89L6SfaXUi — UKGRIMERAPTV (@UKGRIMERAPTV) April 13, 2019

Wiley isn't having it, though, not by a long stretch. Almost immediately the grime don fired back on his Insta stories, lampooning Drake:

Wiley, being Wiley, took to Instagram to mock & address the situation pic.twitter.com/Yb99hxUcTk — I tweet about music (@looneyblogger) April 14, 2019

And demanding Tiffany Calver book him for the Rap Show:

@tiffanycalver Get me on the show — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) April 14, 2019

He can see the funny side, though.

