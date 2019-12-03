Drahla Announce Debut Album 'Useless Coordinates'

Drahla are set to release their new album 'Useless Coordinates' on May 3rd.

The band retreated to the wilds of Yorkshire to record the album, with sessions finding the three-piece plunging ever more inwards.

Walking their own path, Drahla's dark, wiry take on post-punk is shot through with originality, with a series to find their own voice.

Working with Captured Tracks, new album 'Useless Coordinates' drops on May 3rd, an imposing opening statement.

New cut 'Stimulus For Living' is online now, with shards of guitar wrapping around an intense but poetic vocal.

Drahla describe the video as: “a visual composition that reflects the lyric content of the track. Based upon abstracted ideas and thought, challenging standardised format and perception.”

Tune in now.

