Dr Orange Shares Indie Fizzer 'Take'

Merseyside maverick Dr Orange has shared his superb new single 'Take'.
The highly individual songsmith made his debut with 'Comes In Threes' a few months back, a pristine piece of 60s leaning pop.
Linking with renowned producer Jon Withnall, the songwriter - real name Chas Moody - set about nailing down a follow up.
Three minutes of superbly imaginative guitar pop, 'Take' is delivered with real force of personality.
Fizzing guitar effects intermingled with that biting vocal, it's a triumphant return from the riser.
