Dr Orange Shares Indie Fizzer 'Take'

It's a superb three minute pop song...
Robin Murray
News
03 · 09 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 03 · 09 · 2020
0

Merseyside maverick Dr Orange has shared his superb new single 'Take'.

The highly individual songsmith made his debut with 'Comes In Threes' a few months back, a pristine piece of 60s leaning pop.

Linking with renowned producer Jon Withnall, the songwriter - real name Chas Moody - set about nailing down a follow up.

Three minutes of superbly imaginative guitar pop, 'Take' is delivered with real force of personality.

Fizzing guitar effects intermingled with that biting vocal, it's a triumphant return from the riser.

Tune in now.

 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Dr Orange
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next