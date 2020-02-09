Dr Orange Shares Indie Fizzer 'Take'

Merseyside maverick Dr Orange has shared his superb new single 'Take'.

The highly individual songsmith made his debut with 'Comes In Threes' a few months back, a pristine piece of 60s leaning pop.

Linking with renowned producer Jon Withnall, the songwriter - real name Chas Moody - set about nailing down a follow up.

Three minutes of superbly imaginative guitar pop, 'Take' is delivered with real force of personality.

Fizzing guitar effects intermingled with that biting vocal, it's a triumphant return from the riser.

Tune in now.