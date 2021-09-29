Dr. Lonnie Smith, Hammond Organ Great, Has Died

Soul-jazz great Dr. Lonnie Smith has died.

One of the true virtuosos of the Hammond organ, he was drawn into the orbit of saxophonist Lou Donaldson in the mid 60s.

Performing on such albums as 'Alligator Boogaloo', his rich, earthy style was matched to a continual sense of innovation, marrying post-bop phrasing to R&B and funk.

Becoming a band leader, Dr. Lonnie Smith's work on the Blue Note label would become sought-after by a fresh generation of crate diggers.

Beloved of the rare groove and Acid Jazz scenes, he worked continuously, eventually returning to Blue Note in 2016.

Final album 'Breathe' emerged earlier this year, a super selection of sides that boasts an array of guests - including a vocal from Iggy Pop .

Blue Note confirmed the sad news online.