Downtown Kayoto's 'Hello World' Is A Soulful Reset

Alt-R&B talent Downtown Kayoto has shared his new single 'Hello World'.

Soulful musicality ringed by darkness, Downtown Kayoto allows his music to channel some vastly personal feelings.

Matching club tropes - the finale is sheer breakbeat heaven - to his R&B leaning vocal, he's able to conjure an aesthetic reset that pushes his songwriting into a fresh space.

Born in Zimbabwe but raised in Hill, Downtown Kayoto's journey has been a singular one. 'Hello World' seemingly began from a single phrase - he comments...

"It’s a phrase typed into a new computer program to initiate, before more code is written. It symbolises me placing my flag down into the ground and marking a new starting point both from an artistic and a visual standpoint.”

The song was sculpted during the loneliness and isolation of the pandemic. He recalls: "In the midst of it I found out that I was lonely and didn’t know how to articulate it, usually I try and be vague about my feelings when making music, but I say it confidently in the pre-chorus of this song (“Hello world, I been feeling kinda lonely and I won’t lie.”)”

Photo Credit: Robin Niedojadlo

