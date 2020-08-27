Doves Share Beautiful New Song 'Cathedrals Of The Mind'

Doves have shared their new Bowie inspired single 'Cathedrals Of The Mind'.

The band's new album 'The Universal Want' is due out on September 11th, and the previews to date have been remarkably strong.

'Cathedrals Of The Mind' continues in this creative vein, but pushes into a new space, with Doves relying on their internal chemistry.

It's a real showcase for the band as an entity, with its spacious arrangement touching on Tear For Fears' latter work.

There's a hint of Bowie's 'Low' abstraction, too, and it's certainly heartfelt - the song dips into the loss we all felt after the Thin White Duke's passing.

Jez Williams comments...

“The song stems from a single hook, which developed to evoke this expansive internal monologue, this never-ending chasm of thought. Subconsciously, through words thrown against it and made to fit, it came to be about someone always being on your mind. The listener can form their own ideas. For me, it was about the loss of Bowie.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.