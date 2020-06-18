Doves Return With New Tony Allen Sampling Song 'Carousels'

Doves have shared new dong 'Carousels' - it's their first new release in 11 years.

The Manchester band reformed for a string of live shows, before confirming their intention to work on something new.

Ending a decade of silence, 'Carousels' is a studio construction, built around a lilting drum sample from the late, great Tony Allen.

Doves' trademark melancholia is intact, with the sliding piano lines, fuzzed out bass, and Jimi Goodwin's surging vocal combining to emphatic effect.

It's an excellent return, one that picks up exactly where they left off while adding some riveting new ideas.

Animator Yoni Weisberg worked on the full video, one that plays on nostalgia, gritty British life, and a world of imagination.

“It’s a reminiscence of the times that we’d go to places like North Wales on holiday as kids,” says Andy Williams. “Places where you had your first experience of sound systems and music being played really loud.”

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.