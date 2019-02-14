Doves Bring Their Catalogue To Vinyl

Doves are set to bring their first three live albums back to vinyl.

The Manchester band reformed earlier in the year, playing a special Teenage Cancer Trust show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

More live dates are planned, with Doves now announcing a new vinyl pressing of their opening triptych.

'Lost Souls', 'The Last Broadcast' and 'Some Cities' remain firm favourites with fans, and will be given double LP pressings from May 31st.

It's a colour-laden release, too, with each album getting it's own hue: grey, orange, and white.

Order yours HERE.

Lost Souls – 2 x LP Grey Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

The Last Broadcast – 2 x LP Orange Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

Some Cities – 2 x LP White Vinyl, Limited Edition, 180gram

