Doves Are Working On A New Album

Doves have revealed that they have "unofficially" started work on a new album.

The much-loved Manchester band reform this year for a flurry of live shows, including a night at London's Royal Albert Hall.

With their back catalogue set to gain a fresh vinyl pressing, the move has coincided with much warm feeling towards the three-piece from fans.

Speaking to Q , Doves revealed: "Unofficially, we've started writing. And it's really, really good. We've actually made a start on recording it."

"Album next year," they promise. "Hit the road this year, album next year. I can't get over how quickly we've assembled a record."

It's been a full 10 years since Doves released a studio album, with 'Kingdoms Of Rust' landing in 2009.

Doves will play London's Royal Albert Hall on March 29th.

