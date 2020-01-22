Doves Announce New Album 'The Universal Want'

Doves will release their new album 'The Universal Want' in September.

The Manchester band reformed for live dates last year, before confirming their intention to go back into the studio.

Working with Dan Austin at their own Frank Bough Sound III studios, it seems the sessions have been productive.

New album 'The Universal Want' lands on September 11th, and it's trailed by new single 'Prisoners'.

Out now, it's a widescreen return, with lyrics that speak about the band's unease with modern life.

Andy Williams comments: “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you eventually get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Carousels

2. I Will Not Hide

3. Broken Eyes

4. For Tomorrow

5. Cathedrals Of The Mind

6. Prisoners

7. Cycle Of Hurt

8. Mother Silver Lake

9. Universal Want

10. Forest House

