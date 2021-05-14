Douran Shares New 'Avalanche' EP

Electronic producer Douran has shared his new EP 'Avalanche' in full.

The Parisian talent returns with the new document, bringing together his disparate influences in one place.

Out now, there's a cinematic sweep to his work, moving from the ethereal 'Midnight Breath' to the swoop of 'Awakening'.

Alongside this, Douran has roped in specially commissioned remixes from Joachim Pastor and Gui Boratto, spinning his music in new directions.

He comments...

"I really imagined this EP like movie scores, with different intensities and emotions depending on the scenes, but I also thought it through like live music. This EP was actually composed with movies playing in a loop in the background, helping a lot with entering a narrative flow state, and I was often seeing myself playing in a movie theatre in front of a crowd that would come not only to watch a movie but to also dance on some music, like a dancefloor-theatre. It’s really the duality I was looking for!"

Tune in now or grab it HERE.

Photo Credit: Pascal Dash

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.