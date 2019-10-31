Dot Rotten Drops Stormzy Send 'Sit Back Down'

Dot Rotten has entered the Wiley vs. Stormzy war.

The two UK artists have been at loggerheads all week, trading sends on two diss tracks.

Now Dot Rotten has become involved, which is perhaps apt since the dispute between Wiley and Stormzy evolved from an earlier dispute between Dot - under his producer alias Zeph Ellis - and JAY1.

'Sit Back Down' offers some blunt advice to Stormzy, a classic war dub from someone who's been through countless battles.

It's a heavyweight entrance by Dot Rotten, the shuddering production underpinning some on-the-nose bars from the MC.

Will Stormzy respond? Will Wiley drop his next war dub? Honestly, social media hasn't been this good since... well, ever.

Check out 'Sit Back Down' below.

