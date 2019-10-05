Looks like DOOM is on Instagram.

The mysterious rap figure holds down a Twitter account , used primarily to support his merch range.

Now it seems that he's joined Instagram, too. According to lore, whoever wears the mask becomes DOOM, but we're pretty sure the guy in that picture of the real deal.

So what can we expect? More cryptic messages, no doubt... Here's the first post:

Follow DOOM HERE.

