Donovan Keith Dips Into Classic Soul For 'Hot Off The Wire'

Texan songwriter Donovan Keith has shared his new album 'Hot Off The Wire' in full.

Out now, the record dips into the long soul lineage of Texas, matching impeccable 60s and 70s influences against a modern touch.

A superb 11 song selection, 'Hot Off The Wire' was trailed by some excellent singles, and a run of Stateside live shows.

Lead single 'Let Me Loose' was soaked in gospel fervour, with Donovan Keith commenting:

'Let Me Loose' is an Al Green inspired tune that expresses the difficulty of still being attracted to someone you know isn't good for you. Sometimes those endings can be rocky or you're on and off because you can't stop overwhelming attraction despite knowing it can't or won't last.

The full album is now online, opening with the punchy 'Mine' and featuring live highlights 'Keep Ya Life Funky' and 'First Time'.

Tune in below.