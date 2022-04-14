Donna Thompson's 'Matchstick' Is A Meditative Document

Donna Thompson has shared her meditative single 'Matchstick'.

The musician has long been a key component in left-field circles, performing in Alabaster DePlume's band and Falle Nioke's band.

New EP 'Something True Herself' finds Donna Thompson stepping to the forefront, and it's set to be released on June 22nd.

Taken from the release, new single 'Matchstick' has a meditative quality, with its lyric focussing on learning to trust your instincts.

As refreshing as a deep exhalation after a period of stress, 'Matchstick' blurs the lines between R&B, soul, and jazz, with the fluttering horns underpinning that majestic vocal.

“I’ve had to sing for my supper. The fact that I’ve even made it to this point is really a surprise to me but it’s where I’ve wanted to be for a long time,” Donna says of her incoming EP. “I’ve found love, a home, friends and my passion for music is growing every day. Working on this EP was a way to sketch my own world in the way I hear it now, having been through all of that.”

Pinning down 'Matchstick', she explains: "Sometimes I get really stuck in my head and bogged down in things that take over my brain space and make me feel low. I took a step back and actually looked at my life and all the everyday occurrences and people that remind me that, actually, most things I experience aren’t too bad. I’m really grateful for these things."

