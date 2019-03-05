Donald Glover Surprises Fans With New Album

Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new 12 track album.

The rapper released his single 'Feels Like Summer' a few weeks back, but had given no prior warning of the full length project.

A link to a specially dedicated website was shared online a few hours ago, and it eventually went live to reveal a full album stream.

It's a 12 track affair, with 'Feels Like Summer' augmented by new songs featuring SZA, Ariana Grande, and 21 Savage.

There's no album title as yet, although Donald Glover has also shared the artwork.

Stream the album HERE and check out the artwork below.

the new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe pic.twitter.com/ZKldasargZ — adam (aka fizz) (@fizzetry) March 15, 2020

