Donald Glover Presents '3.15.20'

Donald Glover has shared new project '3.15.20' with fans.

The rapper posted a full album project online last week, before suddenly taking it back down.

Now he's launched a shared endeavour, with fans able to stream '3.15.20' simultaneously, emphasising the need for community during these strange times.

It's a full album project, with Donald Glover inviting Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet into the studio with him.

Tune in HERE or check out a YouTube stream below.

Track List:

01 0.00

02 Algorhythm

03 Time

04 12.38

05 19.10

06 24.19

07 32.22

08 35.31

09 39.28

10 42.26

11 47.48

12 53.49

Photo Credit: Pavielle Garcia

