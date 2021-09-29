Don Toliver Announces New Album 'Life Of A Don'

Don Toliver will release his new studio album 'Life Of A Don' next month.

The album will land on October 8th, and it's accompanied by the rapper's ongoing Stateside tour.

New single 'Drug N Hella Melodies' features the one and only Kali Uchis, and it will appear on his new album.

Out next month, 'Life Of A Don' is available to pre-order now, and it's presaged by a full, cinematic trailer.

The bombastic clip features a new track - seemingly called 'Excape' - and it ramps up expectations still further.

Check it out now.

- - -