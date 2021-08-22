Don Every Of The Everly Brothers Has Died

A true legend of rock 'n' roll, country, and pop culture more generally...
22 · 08 · 2021

Songwriter and musician Don Everly has died.

The American musician formed the Everly Brothers alongside his sibling, Phil Everly, and the two drew from country, rockabilly, and more to form a potent mixture.

Quiet revolutionaries of harmony singing, the way Don and Phil's voices would weave together influenced an entire generation - notably, The Beatles would continually cite the Everly Brothers as a huge formative influence.

Hits such as 'Bye Bye Love' and 'All I Have To Do Is Dream' sealed their stardom, but the relationship between the brothers had its ups and downs, leading to solo endeavours.

In spite of this, the two could conjure absolute magic whenever their paths crossed. Phil Everly died in 2014; news of Don Everly's passing was confirmed over the weekend.

A spokesperson for his family told the LA Times: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams…with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother”.

Tributes are pouring in for a true legend of rock 'n' roll, country, and pop culture more generally.

