Dominique Wants The 'Receipts'

Dominique knows her worth.

Deeply independent, she doesn't let anyone press back on her, standing her ground at every opportunity.

But that doesn't mean they don't try, of course. There are snakes everywhere, but she isn't about to let that drag her down.

Now based in New York, she uses the tumult of the city as a point of inspiration, something to push her forward.

New track 'Receipts' is a case in point. Poised pop with a defiant stance, it comes from a very personal place in her life.

““Receipts” is about someone asking you for a second chance and trying to convince you that they’ll treat you right, but you’ve kept a record of everything they’ve done in the past and you won’t fall for their manipulation tactics again.”

“Working on the record with my songwriter friends MDA and EJAE was such an uplifting experience and I’m so happy with what these two talented women contributed to the track.”

“To top it off, my dad played bass on each chorus in the song, and I got to record him myself when I visited my hometown last month.”

Tune in now.

