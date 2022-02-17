Dominican Talent Navy Shares Lush New Single 'Love Life'

Dominican talent Navy has shared her new single 'Love Life'.

Out now, it's another key facet in her rise, with Navy blending her Caribbean heritage with a soulful hip-hop guise.

A real one-off, Navy's ebullient approach to artistry is reflected by lush songwriting, and some gorgeous production elements.

Very much on the rise, Navy remains tapped in to her heritage. She says: “Travelling outside of the Caribbean opened my eyes as to how important it is to stand up for what I am. I’m not about to change my skin colour or pretend I’m something or someone I’m not. You either accept me or you don’t...”

'Love Life' is about adoring your everyday surroundings, learning to appreciate the simple things that make life worth living.

She says: “This song is a love letter to LIFE, it celebrates the joy of being able to experience life itself, it dares you to forget about any negative blocks you may have encountered.”

We're able to share the video, and it takes you to her home land, with 'Love Life' becoming a celebration of Dominican culture.

Navy comments: “The music video is a love letter to Dominica, my land of birth, the country that shaped me to be the person I am today. Going home to shoot the visuals was definitely a full circle moment.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pretty Boy Worldwide

- - -