Dominic Sesto Directs Major Lazer's Emphatic 'New Shapes' Video

Is there any stopping Diplo?

Fresh from appearing in a tour announce video with Madonna, the producer is back in the Major Lazer hot seat, with the project fresh from the blinding success of 'Europa'.

A testament of sorts to the continent that first inspired his interests in music, it featured a plethora of guests.

Current Clash cover star Octavian linked with Major Lazer for 'New Shapes', a stunning balance of colossal production and one of the most naturally gifted MCs in the country.

Prodigal film maker Dominic Sesto handles the visuals, and the distorted neo-psychedelic video is a feast for the eyes.

Tune in now.

