Dominic J Marshall Reflects With 'Time Unremembered'

Recently performing with Cinematic Orchestra, Dominic J Marshall is a musician whose open-minded stance has evolved to tackle a number of different boundaries.

Focussing on solo material, the composer has linked with Singapore based label Darker Than Wax, who stamp of quality is already well-known.

The team at the imprint are delighted at the partnership, with Dominic re-visiting his jazz roots to find a fresh sense of creativity.

They comment: 'Within the genetic makeup of Darker Than Wax, jazz is the key. After nearly eight years of existence as a label, we are proud to present a record that we feel truly contributes to the pantheon of jazz music.”

A full album is incoming - order it HERE - with Dominic J Marshall able to share something fresh up-front.

It's a gorgeous, driving moment too, with 'Time Unremembered' balancing nebulous form with that potent sense of composition.

Charging into realms unknown, 'Time Unremembered' is a striking solo journey, one that works with remarkable independence.

Tune in now.

