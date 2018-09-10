Dom Youdan's 'Pockets' Is About The Struggle To Let Go

Sydney's Dom Youdan has delivered searing new indie-electronic banger 'Pockets'.

The Australian musician has a humane sound flecked with digital elements, a little like The 1975's arena template but with a little more introspection.

New single 'Pockets' is about the struggle to let go, and it fuses a bombastic chorus with that trembling verse, detailing the end of one chapter, and the beginning of another.

He explains: “The song is built around holding onto the things we cherish dearly, whether they’re good or bad, and keeping them so secret that eventually, not even we can find them. It speaks to moving on but also struggling to let go.”

The cinematic visuals were directed by Youdan and filmmaker Daniel Hartley-Allen, with Ines English taking the starring role.

Dom explains: “We wanted the video to echo the sentiment of the song but also have its own narrative. It’s a breakup told through one lens and one perspective, subtly looped across different days. We don’t even see the partner, we just focus on the lead and follow her relationship, the realisation that it’s not working and then the drive to look for something better.”

Tune in now.

