Dom Dolla Displays His Ambition With New Single 'Take It'

Australian powerhouse DJ and producer Dom Dolla is driven forward by soaring ambition.

Already a colossal talent in his homeland, he toasted summer by selling out huge shows in Melbourne and Sydney within minutes of tickets going on sale.

Focussing on Europe, he touched down in London this month for his first ever UK set, smashing through legendary club The Egg.

Lining up sets at Tomorrowland, Hideout, We Are Electric NL, Ibiza and Greece, it's set to be a hectic summer for the electronic maverick.

New single 'Take It' lifts Dom Dolla to the next level, a huge, arena-worthy piece of digital bedlam.

The video utilises some tour footage, tapping into the club culture that provides the producer with such potent inspiration.

Tune in now.

