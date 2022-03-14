Dolly Parton Turns Down The Roll & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton has removed herself from consideration for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is a somewhat disputed body , but it remains a hefty honour to even be considered for entry.

American songwriter Dolly Parton was notified that she was up for consideration this year, but she has opted to step aside.

In a typically graceful statement, Dolly said she was "extremely flattered and grateful" for the nomination, but explained that she didn't feel she had "earned that right".

Dolly Parton joined the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 1999, before joining the Songwriters Hall Of Fame two years later.

In addition to this, a number of her songs - such as 'Jolene', for just one example - are in the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

It's not the first time she's turned down an honour - Dolly Parton twice refused a Presidential Medal of Freedom from the Trump administration.

Find Dolly Parton's message to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame below.