Dolly Parton seems keen to work with Lil Nas X on a potential 'Old Town Road' remix.

It's the song that just won't lie down - 'Old Town Road' is still breaking records, with each new remix seeming to capture a bigger and bigger audience.

His next remix could be the biggest yet, with Lil Nas X aiming to get both Dolly Parton and Megan Thee Stallion on the same song.

So, he tweeted to fans:

y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? — nope (@LilNasX) July 15, 2019

And Dolly - a true icon in every sense - responded...

Lil Nas X was obviously delighted:

So: could it happen? Well, Lil Nas X has already bagged one country icon in the form of Billy Ray Cyrus...

