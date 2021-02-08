Dolly Parton Invested Whitney Houston Royalties In Black Neighbourhoods

Dolly Parton has revealed she invested royalties from Whitney Houston's take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ in Black neighbourhoods.

The country icon was speaking to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the conversation touched on the cover.

A key part of major motion picture The Bodyguard, Whitney's rendition became a global success - but Dolly Parton actually wrote the song.

Forbes estimate that Whitney's cover brought Dolly more than $10 million in the 1990s, money the country legend used to invest in a historically Black neighbourhood in Nashville.

“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville, and so I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,’” Dolly Parton explained.

The neighbourhood in question is named Sevier Park , and has been a historic hub in the Southern city for Black families and businesses.

Dolly Parton explained: “It was a whole strip mall, and I thought this is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney, so I just thought, ‘This is great, I’m just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well’”.

She added: “I love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’”

