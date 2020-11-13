Dolly Parton Helped Realise The COVID-19 Vaccine

It seems that Dolly Parton played a key role in realising the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new article in the New England Journal of Medicine describes attempts to pin down the vaccine, with multiple medical teams working continuously across the past 12 months.

In the footnotes of the article, a curious truth is revealed - country icon Dolly Parton helped pay for crucial research.

Moderna have created a vaccine, building their research model around work done by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dolly Parton helped make this a reality, paying $1 million of her own money towards the research.

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt for vaccine research.



Vanderbilt researchers were involved in the Moderna trials.



What an angel. Dolly Parton's new festive LP 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' is out now.

